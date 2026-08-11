Mirzapur The Movie: Jitendra Kumar as Bablu, Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua, who returns and who is new?

New Delhi:

The familiar core of Mirzapur remains intact. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal reprises Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi. Their characters have driven the central conflict of the series across its three seasons, with Kaleen's control of Mirzapur repeatedly challenged by Guddu and Munna's own ambitions.

The trailer brings all three back into the same cinematic world, although the film's timeline and treatment of some characters make it different from a straightforward continuation of the Season 3 story.

Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit

One of the biggest changes is Jitendra Kumar taking over the role of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in Season 1. Bablu was killed by Munna at the end of the first season, making his appearance in the film one of the clearest indications that the movie explores events beyond the straightforward present-day timeline of the series.

The recasting is also significant because Massey's Bablu was an important part of the original story. The film therefore brings back the character while giving him a new face.

Ravi Kishan enters as Babban Babua

Ravi Kishan is one of the major new additions to the Mirzapur universe. He plays Babban Babua, a gangster who was not part of the original Prime Video series. The teaser and trailer material position him as a new force in the story, adding another player to the franchise's familiar battle for power.

His presence is important because the film is not relying only on established rivalries between Kaleen, Munna and Guddu. A new gangster gives the theatrical story another power centre to work with.

Abhishek Banerjee returns as Compounder

Abhishek Banerjee is also back as Compounder, another character from the original series. The makers have specifically featured him in the film's character material alongside Bablu and Babban Babua.

His return is part of the film's larger attempt to reconnect the theatrical story with the world audiences already know from Prime Video.

Sonal Chauhan is among the new faces

Sonal Chauhan is another addition to the film's ensemble. She was not part of the original Mirzapur series and has joined the movie as a new character. Her character details have largely been kept under wraps, so it would be premature to assign her a specific role or relationship based on speculation.

Mohit Malik also joins the franchise

Mohit Malik is another new addition to the film. While the makers have not publicly revealed extensive details about his character, his inclusion adds another new face to a cast that otherwise contains several returning actors.

The old guard is still present

The film also brings back several actors associated with the Prime Video series, including Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit and Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla.

This is where the film's casting becomes particularly interesting: several characters who had apparently met their end in the series are visible again, while characters who are genuinely part of the continuing storyline are also returning.

Why the film feels different from the series

The trailer's biggest distinction is its combination of familiar characters, new players and characters who were already presumed dead in the series. That immediately separates the movie from simply calling Season 4 a film.

The theatrical project has also been described as both a continuation and a prequel to the Prime Video series, which helps explain the presence of characters such as Bablu and Munna despite their deaths in the show's timeline. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, with Puneet Krishna as writer, and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

The result is a Mirzapur story that uses the established characters audiences know but has more room to introduce new rivalries and expand the world beyond the three-season series.

Old versus new: The key cast

Returning characters: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit and Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla.

New additions: Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua, Sonal Chauhan and Mohit Malik. Jitendra Kumar is a special case: he is new to the franchise's cast but plays the established character Bablu Pandit, replacing Vikrant Massey.

The key difference: Mirzapur The Movie is using the nostalgia of the original series while introducing new characters and a theatrical storyline that can operate across different points in the franchise's timeline. That gives the film a different setup from simply continuing the Season 3 cliffhanger.

Also Read:

Mirzapur The Movie: Who's alive, who died, who ruled in Prime Video series? A recap from season 1-3