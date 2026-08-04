Mirzapur: The Movie drops first song 'Do Numbari' ahead of trailer; fans spot major clues | Watch

New Delhi:

The countdown to Mirzapur: The Movie has officially begun. As anticipation continues to build around the big-screen adaptation of one of India’s most popular crime franchises, the makers have now released the film’s first song, Do Nambari. The track arrives just days before the release of the movie's trailer, which is set to release on 11th of August.

The song has quickly grabbed attention online, with viewers dissecting every detail and speculating about what it could reveal about the film’s storyline and characters.

Do Numbari released ahead of trailer launch

Do Numbari, the first song from Mirzapur: The Movie, is now out on 4th of August. The track has been written, composed and sung by Haryanvi rapper Dhanda Nyoliwala. Staying true to the gritty tone of the franchise, the song carries the raw energy and intensity that fans have come to associate with the Mirzapur universe.

Fans shower praise on Dhanda Nyoliwala

The response to Do Numbari has been largely positive, with many listeners praising the song and congratulating Dhanda Nyoliwala on the milestone. In the comments section, one user wrote, “Hit hai boss.”

Another fan shared a longer message, writing, “Every release from you feels like more than just another song; it feels like a story waiting to be lived. The excitement before a new track drops is something only true fans understand. Your music always brings real emotions, powerful lyrics, and a vibe that stays with us long after the song ends.”

Several listeners highlighted the personal touch they feel in Dhanda’s music. One comment read, “Sometimes it feels like Dhanda is telling his own story,” while another user wrote, “Really happy for your success Dhanda bhai.”

Others celebrated the rapper’s growing reach, with comments such as “Dhanda bollywood pahauch gya” and “Dhanda giving banger to industry” appearing under posts related to the song.

About the film

One of the biggest highlights of Mirzapur: The Movie is that it will take audiences back to the setting and atmosphere of the web series’ first season. Set in a world of power struggles, revenge and shifting alliances, the race to claim Mirzapur’s throne heats up with the return of familiar enemies and the arrival of new threats. Amid unresolved rivalries and bloody reckonings, contenders clash for supremacy in the city’s criminal world.

Cast and production

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar and Harshita Gaur.

The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release on August 11, while the film will hit theatres on September 4, 2026.

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