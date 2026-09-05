Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 30 crore in India in two days; know Day 2 collection as per early updates

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its theatrical run on Saturday, September 5, following a strong opening on its first day, Friday. The film, which brings the popular Mirzapur franchise to the big screen, has been receiving positive responses from audiences and has also crossed the Rs 30 crore mark within two days of its release.

After earning Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day, the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan-starrer is now showing momentum on Day 2. Find out how much it collected on September 5 so far.

Mirzapur: The Movie Day 2 box office collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 6.67 crore in India on its second day as of 3 pm on September 5, across 6,501 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at around Rs 32.42 crore.

So far, the film has witnessed growth in its Hindi version, which has collected Rs 6.60 crore, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 0.07 crore. Overall, the film has recorded 25.54% occupancy, with 25.54% in morning shows and 55.38% in afternoon shows.

The film's gross collection in India currently stands at Rs 38.77 crore. The final box office figures for Mirzapur: The Movie’s Day 2 collection will be updated tomorrow, September 6, 2026, at 10 am.

Mirzapur: The Movie opens strong at the box office

For the unversed, the crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie witnessed a strong opening on its Day 1 with a collection of Rs 25.75 crore across 11,135 shows in India. It releases in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Mirzapur: The Movie: Who is in the cast?

The film features Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and the Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit. The film's star cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Pramod Pathak and Sonal S Chauhan.

Mirzapur: The Movie: About the makers

It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, while Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani served as co-producers.

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