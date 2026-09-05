Mirzapur The Movie cast: From TV star to Kaleen Bhaiya's rival, Mohit Malik makes his mark as Birju Lohar

In the world of Mirzapur, enmity is never straightforward; every smile masks a scheme, and every relationship hides a secret. Consequently, when a new player confronts Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, the story's intensity escalates dramatically. Mohit Malik makes such a striking entry as Birju Lohar that his presence creates a stir among the established heavyweights. Birju brings more than just guns and bravado to the table; his character is infused with love, loyalty, and a dangerous obsession. He is willing to go to any lengths for the love of Chhitanki. Notably, his relationship with Beena Bhabhi adds a unique flavour to the narrative. So, who exactly is Birju Lohar, and is he truly Kaleen Bhaiya’s greatest adversary? Along with exploring this, let us also look at the man who breathed life into this character, Mohit Malik, and how an actor who once ruled the small screen has now made his mark on the big screen.

What is Mohit’s role in the story, and what is the nature of his rivalry with Kaleen Bhaiya?

Mohit Malik has left a distinct mark with his portrayal of Birju Lohar in Mirzapur: The Movie. He appears as a loyal associate of Babban Yadav (Ravi Kishan), known for attacking people with a chhitanki (a small, lethal weapon). As the story unfolds, we witness a compelling blend of loyalty, love, ambition, and a dangerous attitude. As the plot unravels, it is revealed that Birju harbours a long-standing grudge against Kaleen Bhaiya, a feud rooted in his connection to Beena. Birju is Beena Bhabhi’s former lover; he was forced to stay away from her due to her coerced marriage and the looming threat of Kaleen Bhaiya. However, he remained consumed by a burning desire for revenge, waiting for the right moment to kill Kaleen Bhaiya. The story revolves around this premise, tracing his journey as he reunites with Beena Bhabhi, only to be ultimately betrayed by her. Mohit Malik has portrayed this character with immense sincerity, truly breathing life into the role. While Babban initially appears to be the primary antagonist, the narrative later reveals that Birju and Beena are orchestrating the real game.

Who is Mohit Malik?

After carving a distinct niche for himself in the television industry, Mohit Malik is now striving to establish a strong foothold in the world of cinema. Spanning nearly two decades, his acting journey has showcased his versatility, ranging from romantic leads to intense, challenging roles. His popularity on the small screen made him a household name, and his foray into films marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career. Mohit Malik entered the acting world in 2005 with the TV serial Mili. Although he started on television, he quickly won over audiences with his acting prowess. He subsequently garnered acclaim for his performances in shows such as Doli Armaanon Ki, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. His role in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, in particular, earned him significant recognition among television viewers.

Bollywood debut with an Ajay Devgn film

Mohit did not limit himself solely to television serials. He also tried his hand at reality shows, revealing different facets of his personality to the audience. His participation in popular shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi further boosted his popularity. In the latter, a show defined by perilous challenges, he demonstrated both his physical strength and his courage. After a consistent stint in television, Mohit Malik turned his attention to films. He made his big-screen debut with the movie Azaad. Although his journey in the film industry has not yet been as long as his television career, he strives to present himself differently with every new role. Now, Mirzapur: The Movie has emerged as a significant milestone in his cinematic journey.

Making a mark in Mirzapur: The Movie

In the film, Mohit Malik appears in the role of Birju Lohar. This role is particularly special for him as it offers the opportunity to portray a character that embodies a blend of loyalty, emotion, and a menacing edge. As the story unfolds, his character captivates the audience, and Mohit strives to make the performance impactful. A key strength of Mohit is that he has not limited his career to a single type of role. Having played diverse characters on television, he is now moving towards proving his mettle in films as well. Sharing the screen with seasoned actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, and Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur: The Movie presents both a major challenge and a significant opportunity for him.

Mohit Malik's personal life

Mohit Malik’s personal life has garnered as much attention as his professional journey. The actor is married to actress Aditi Shirwaikar. The two met while working in the television industry, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love. The couple tied the knot in 2010. Mohit and Aditi have stood by each other through thick and thin over the years. They frequently share glimpses of special moments from their lives on social media. The couple are parents to two children. Mohit often speaks about spending time with his family, and the importance of family in his personal life is clearly evident.

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