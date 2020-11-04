Milind Soman bares it all on 55th birthday, wife Ankita Konwar shares epic birthday post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILINDRUNNING Milind Soman bares it all on 55th birthday

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman has turned 55 today. He has time and again proved that age is just a number for him. From running marathons to exercise videos, Milind can make any new-age actor shy away looking at his fitness. Currently, the actor is in Goa along with his wife Ankita Konwar and celebrating his big day. On the occasion, Milind bared it all as he ran on the beach without any clothes and shared a picture on his Instagram.

To commemorate his birthday, Milind Soman ran nude on the beach and his wife Ankita clicked the epic shot. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday to me. 55 and running." On the other hand, Ankita wrote shared a lovely selfie with the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul...I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day..Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run"

This is not the first time Milind has bared it all for the camera. He created quite the frenzy way back in the early 1990s when he posed nude along with former Miss India Madhu Sapre for an advertisement.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The popular web series is set for a third season, with actress Tannishtha Chatterjee on board to direct all episodes of the season. However, it is still unclear if Milind will be seen in the upcoming third season.

