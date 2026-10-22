'He saved your show': Mika Singh claims Daler Mehndi stepped in at last minute after Sunanda Sharma fell ill

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, after a video showing MLA Subodh Uniyal reprimanding the veteran singer over his performance went viral on social media. Mika recently took to social media and claimed that Daler was approached just a day before the programme after singer Sunanda Sharma fell ill. He said the minister should be grateful to Daler for stepping in and fulfilling his commitment despite being unwell himself.

Mika Singh backs Daler Mehndi

Taking to his X handle on Thursday, Mika expressed disappointment over the way Daler was treated at the event. He said the minister should appreciate the singer for helping ensure that the programme went ahead as planned instead of questioning him publicly.

According to Mika, singer Sunanda Sharma had initially been booked to perform at the event but had to pull out after developing a fever. Daler was then approached at the last minute and agreed to perform despite his own health concerns.

Mika suggested that Daler's decision to step in and perform at short notice deserved appreciation rather than criticism. He also said that if the minister had made a mistake, he should acknowledge it and apologise to the veteran singer. Take a look:

(Image Source : X/MIKA SINGH)Screengrab taken from Mika Singh's X post.

Mika says Daler Mehndi deserves respect

Mika further pointed out that public representatives have several responsibilities to fulfil and said they should give those duties the same attention they give to questioning artists. He stressed that established performers such as Daler deserve respect for their contribution to music and should not be humiliated in public.

Speaking to PTI, Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal revealed that Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma had been invited to perform at the event before Daler Mehndi. However, she fell ill just two days before the event, leading to the cancellation of her performance. She also refunded the full amount she had been paid. Daler Mehndi was then approached to perform at the event.

He said, "Only for two days; other artistes from Bollywood are invited. Artiste Sunanda Sharma was invited, but she fell sick. So, she refunded the full amount we paid her. When Sharma could not come, our team approached Daler Mehndi. If he was unwell, he should have informed us. The public are not doctors to know this. An artiste's family and well-wishers will always stand with him, but we should also have been informed in advance."

Celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Badshah and others have backed Daler Mehndi on social media.

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