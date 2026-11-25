Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan has acknowledged his latest international honour after receiving recognition from the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) for his performance in Sinners. The actor took to Instagram Stories to thank the organisers after being named Best Actor in an International Feature Film at the 2026 awards.

Jordan's recognition comes for his dual performance as the Smokestack Twins in Ryan Coogler's horror film. While the award announcement had drawn attention online, questions had also surfaced about whether the international recipients were aware of the honours. Jordan has since acknowledged the recognition on social media.

Michael B Jordan thanks DPIFF for Sinners

Jordan shared the festival's announcement on his Instagram Stories, which named him the winner in the Best Actor in an International Feature Film category for Sinners. He thanked the organisers for the honour, adding a sparkle emoji and exclamation marks.

The festival subsequently reposted the actor's Instagram Story on its own social media account, adding a heart emoji.

The recognition is for Jordan's performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film follows the brothers as they return to their hometown in Mississippi in 1932 and attempt to start afresh by opening a juke joint. Their plans take an unexpected turn when a supernatural threat enters their lives.

(Image Source : MICHAEL B JORDAN'S INSTAGRAM)Michael B Jordan acknowledges DPIFF honour for Sinners

Michael B Jordan's performance in Sinners

Released in 2025, Sinners received considerable attention for its blend of horror, period drama and music. Jordan's portrayal of the two brothers was among the film's most discussed aspects, with the actor creating distinct personalities for both characters.

The film also featured Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo.

Sinners reportedly collected $379.7 million worldwide, becoming a major box office success. Jordan also received significant recognition for his performance, winning the Oscar and Actor Awards, alongside nominations at the BAFTA and Critics' Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift and James Cameron also receive DPIFF honours

Jordan is not the only international personality featured on this year's DPIFF winners' list. American singer Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year, while filmmaker James Cameron received the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema honour.

The festival also recognised Avatar: Fire and Ash as Best International Feature Film. Paul Thomas Anderson received Best Director in an International Feature Film for One Battle After Another, while Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress in an International Feature Film for Hamnet.

It is worth noting that the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards are organised by an independent film festival and are separate from the Government of India's official Dadasaheb Phalke Award, presented as part of the National Film Awards.

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