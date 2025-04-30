Met Gala 2025: Theme to schedule, here’s everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night The Metropolitan Museum of Art has recently announced the date, theme, dress code, host, and guest list for the highly anticipated Met Gala 2025. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated event for the fashion industry, the Met Gala 2025, is all set to once again dazzle the world with its unique combination of fashion and celebrity glamour. The 2025 Met Gala promises to push creative boundaries under a new theme, which will inspire designers and attendees also. From the detailed schedule to the theme and dress code, here’s everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night.

When is the Met Gala 2025?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has recently announced the date, theme, dress code, host, and guest list for the highly anticipated Met Gala 2025. According to Vogue's report, the Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 5, 2025.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2025?

The theme of this year's Met Gala exhibition is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

What is the dress code for the Met Gala 2025?

The dress code for the Met Gala 2025 is 'Tailored for You', reflecting the exhibition's focus on menswear and suiting, which is sure to bring out the sartorial creativity of this year's attendees, according to a Vogue report.

Who are the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025?

American actor Colman Domingo, British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, American rapper ASAP Rocky, American singer Pharrell Williams, and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will co-chair the Met Gala 2025. Meanwhile, LeBron James will be serving as an honorary chair.

Where to watch?

Those who are interested in watching the biggest fashion night can watch the live streaming of the event on Vogue's social media handles and website.

For those who don't know, the Met Gala is a fashion gala that is organised and headed by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. This is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

