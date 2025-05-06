Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani's umbilical cord gown | See Post This time, several Bollywood celebrities also showed their fashion on the carpet of the Met Gala, one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. Making her debut, Kiara Advani also flaunted her baby bump while walking.

New Delhi:

The Costume Institute Benefit is a prestigious fashion event popularly known as the Met Gala. It is the biggest event in the world where famous celebrities from all over the world participate in fashion. Met Gala 2025 is also special for India as several Bollywood actors made their debuts this year, including Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. This year, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made her debut at the Met Gala. Interestingly, the actress is about to become a mother and she grabbed everyone's attention by flaunting her baby bump. Her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra has also reacted to Kiara's looks.

Kiara Advani shines at the Met Gala

Kiara Advani attended the Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the first time and stole the hearts of the fans with her look. She chose Gaurav Gupta's 'Bravehearts' couture for the blue carpet of the Met Gala. She wore a black off-shoulder dress designed by Gaurav Gupta with golden detailing on the front. The actress completed her look with a white trail. However, what caught attention the most from her was the umbilical cord design on the gown. The soon-to-be mom completed the look with only earrings and rings instead of wearing many accessories. She also opted for open curly hair and nude makeup.

Sid reacts to Kiara's pictures

Kiara Advani has also shared her Met Gala pictures on her Instagram account. 'Mama’s first Monday in May,' read her caption. Her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, also shared these photos on her Instagram and wrote, 'Both Bravehearts.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram stories for Kiara Advani

Talking about Kiara Advani, she married Siddharth Malhotra in 2023. After two years of marriage, she is now going to become a mother. She was last seen opposite Ram Charan in the film Game Changer. The actress has Don 3 and War 2 in her kitty.

Also Read: Bollywood royalty hits Met Gala 2025: A look at Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani's looks