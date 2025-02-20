Mere Husband Ki Biwi to Babygirl, theatrical releases of the week Let's have a look at the eight films that are going to release in theatres this Friday, i.e. February 22, 2025.

Movies have a way of transporting us, whether it’s through laughter, thrill, romance, or sheer nostalgia. This week’s lineup is packed with exciting stories. So, let's have a look at films that are releasing this week in theatres.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is the type of movie that fills the big screen with heartwarming moments, mayhem, and fun. This romantic comedy, which was directed by Mudassar Aziz, takes you on an incredibly entertaining journey with Ankur (Arjun Kapoor), a regular Delhi man whose life takes an unexpected turn when his ex-wife, Prabhleen (Bhumi Pednekar), emerges out of nowhere. The twist? She has no memory of the previous five to six years due to retrograde amnesia! Ankur's world becomes a fantastic jumble of confusion, comedy, and complex emotions when mayhem breaks out just as he starts to fall for someone new.

Babygirl

A daring and alluring erotic thriller, Babygirl explores the complex web of ambition, desire, and power in a work environment. The film, which was directed by Halina Reijn, stars Nicole Kidman as Romy, a strong and accomplished CEO who becomes involved in a passionate but dangerous relationship with her much younger intern, Samuel, who is portrayed by Harris Dickinson. Their growing relationship pushes limits, defies social norms, and exposes the unadulterated complexity of submission and control. Antonio Banderas plays a crucial part that deepens the story and gives the movie more dimension. In August 2024, Babygirl had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Dark Nuns

The Korean film Dark Nuns is a spine-tingling mashup of Catholic rituals, Korean shamanism, and tarot mysticism for horror fans looking for something different from the typical exorcism story. This supernatural thriller, which was directed by Hyeok-jae Kwon and is a spin-off of Jang Jae-hyun's 2015 film The Priests, centres on Hee-Joon, a young kid who is being tormented by a malicious spirit. Sister Mikaela and Sister Yunia intervene in a last-ditch effort to save him while strange and inexplicable things happen all around them. Dark Nuns, which stars Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been, and Lee Jin-wook, is about more than just demonic possession and religious rituals. It challenges faith and the whole concept of belief by delving deeper into the extremes humans would go to in the face of forces they cannot comprehend.

Officer on Duty

Written by Shahi Kabir and directed by Jithu Ashraf, the film centres on Kunchacko Boban, a once-promising police investigator who is demoted and given what appears to be a regular case, a counterfeit jewellery racket. However, what begins as just another investigation quickly takes a sinister turn, drawing him into a perilous web of deceit, criminal activity, and corruption. Alongside Boban, the film is expected to be dramatic and captivating due to its strong cast, which includes Priyamani, Ramzan Muhammed, Jagadesh, Vishakh Nair, Manoj KU, Srikant Murali, CJ Antony, Jaya Kurup, and Unni Lalu.

Dragon

Tamil film Dragon takes viewers on a feel-good family drama that also serves as a coming-of-age story about transformation and redemption. At its heart is Raghavan, a student whose life takes an unexpected turn after a devastating breakup. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, best known for his hit debut Oh My Kadavule (2020), Dragon marks his much-anticipated second film. Stepping into the lead role is Pradeep Ranganathan, fresh off his breakout success in Love Today (2022). Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar share the screen with him, bringing emotional depth to the story. The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, George Maryan, and Indumathy Manikandan.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

Following Pa Paandi (2017) and Raayan (2024), Dhanush's third film as a filmmaker is the Tamil romantic comedy Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). Dhanush's appearance as Cupid, who plays a crucial part in the love stories, adds to the movie's allure. starring a youthful and gifted ensemble cast that includes Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Pavish Narayanan. Anyone who appreciates a heartwarming love story should watch Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam because of its likeable characters, witty humour, and touching moments.

Get Set Baby!

With Get Set Baby, Unni Mukundan takes a welcome diversion into a pleasant, feel-good entertainer following the action-packed Marco (2024). Under the direction of Vinay Govind, the film presents a distinctive and funny perspective on romance, gender dynamics, and personal development, all encapsulated in a lively and endearing story. It is a tale about maturation, comprehension, and dispelling preconceptions, and it features an outstanding supporting cast that includes Johny Antony, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Chemban Vinod Jose. The film introduces clever banter, emotional depth, and a novel perspective on relationships while striking a balance between humour and depth.

Nayak

A unique opportunity to see this contemplative classic on a large screen is presented by Satyajit Ray's 1966 film Nayak, which is making a comeback to theatres. With Arindam Mukherjee (played by the great Uttam Kumar), a popular matinee idol who is travelling to Delhi by train, the movie takes us on a very intimate trip. As the story progresses, a dialogue with a young journalist (Sharmila Tagore) progressively reveals the burden of celebrity, unresolved regrets, and the price of achievement. Nayak's analysis of celebrity culture, the demands of public life, and the hidden anxieties concealed behind exaggerated identities is quite current. The film is still as impactful now as it was decades ago because of Ray's brilliant storytelling and Uttam Kumar's remarkable performance.

