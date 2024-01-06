'Mera yaara, mera..', Parineeti Chopra wishes her Chamikila co-star Diljit Dosanjh a sweetest birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh

Parineeti Chopra wished her Chamkila co-star Diljit Dosanjh the sweetest birthday ever. The duo will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film, in which Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra plays his singing partner and wife named Amarjot who were killed in 1988 in an assassination. Chamkila is an upcoming film directed by Imtiaz Ali

The actress took to social media to share a post on Diljit's 40th birthday. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Mera yaara, mera pyaara, mera CHAMKILA!...Happy Birthday, ji....Wish you happiness and good health forever...I miss us singing together! And I cannot wait to show the world we have created in #Chamkila. The MUSIC, the magic".

Fans thronged the comment section to wish and shower blessings on the singer. One user wrote, "Happy Birthday @diljitdosanjh Sir ji". Another user wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh".

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar. The story is all about mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill leads a challenging rescue mission to save 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine. The film received praise from the audience. It also features Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, and Lankesh Bhardwaj among others.

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the Hindi film Jogi alongside Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Amyra Dastur. Directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, the film centers around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also starred recently in the Punjabi film Jodi directed by Amberdeep Singh. The film also features Nimrat Khaira.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Meet the six wild card entries set to enter the dance reality show

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Anil Grover are all smiles as they pose at Dunki's success party| See Pics