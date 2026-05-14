Mera Lyari, Pakistan's alleged answer to Dhurandhar, removed from theatres after selling just 22 tickets

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar turned out to be a massive success, both commercially and critically. The film was praised for its performances and found audiences not just in India but across the world. However, reports around the film also sparked controversy in Pakistan, where conversations around its portrayal and themes led to claims that a local film titled Mera Lyari was being positioned as a “response” to Dhurandhar. But when Mera Lyari finally released, the reality appeared very different from what many had expected.

Mera Lyari sells 22 tickets in Pakistan

Directed by Abu Aleeha, Mera Lyari stars Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, Samia Mumtaz and Trinette Lucas. Released in theatres on May 8, the film was introduced as a sports drama centred on women footballers. However, political comments around the film ended up giving it a different image online.

Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon described the film as a response to what he called “India's negative propaganda” and claimed it would present the “real image” of Lyari as a place filled with “peace, prosperity, and pride.” That statement quickly fuelled speculation that the film was Pakistan’s cinematic answer to Dhurandhar.

However, current reports suggest Mera Lyari struggled badly at the box office. According to Pakistan’s City Magazine, Mera Lyari reportedly sold just 22 tickets in theatres and was taken down on its opening day itself. Social media users tracking Pakistani cinema claimed the film failed to connect with audiences because of its low-scale presentation and lack of commercial appeal.

What did Mera Lyari makers say about film being a response to India's Dhurandhar?

In December 2025, director Abu Aleeha had clarified that Mera Lyari was never conceived as a reply to Aditya Dhar’s film. Addressing the discussion on social media, he wrote, “Our film, Mera Lyari, was completed and locked three months ago, well before even the teaser for Dhurandhar was released.”

He further explained that the film was always intended to tell a grounded and uplifting story about Lyari and its people. “It is a small, beautiful story designed to leave you with a pleasant, uplifting feeling at its conclusion, whether you are a parent or a child. This film should not and cannot be compared in any way to a propaganda Bollywood action film made on a budget of three hundred crore," his note further read.

Meanwhile, the debate surrounding the two films continued after Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reiterated that Pakistan was now responding to India with Mera Lyari. As quoted by Image Dawn, he called Dhurandhar “yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan” and said Mera Lyari would show “the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride."

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