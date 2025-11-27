Meezaan Jafri reacts to comparisons with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor: 'Was a little bothered…' | Exclusive In an exclusive interview with India TV, De De Pyaar De 2 actor Meezaan Jafri opened up about long-standing comparisons to Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, saying he now views them as compliments rather than pressure.

New Delhi:

Meezaan Jafri was the breakout star of De De Pyaar De 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh and his father, Javed Jaaferi. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal in 2019, has often faced comparisons with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, the comparisons were a bit more, especially after the release of 3 Shaukk.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Meezaan spoke about the long-standing comparisons with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor said he has learned to embrace the chatter rather than be weighed down by it.

Meezaan Jafri on being compared to Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

Meezaan Jafri admitted that the comparisons affected him early in his career, but his perspective has changed with time. "I’ve had those comparisons since my first film, and initially I was a little bothered by it. But then I realised - why am I bothered? Even they, when they came out, were compared to someone or the other,” he said.

Calling it a privilege, he added, "I should be grateful that people are comparing me to two of our country’s best actors. I learn so much from both of them, and I aspire to reach that stage as well.”

Meezaan said he is confident the audience will eventually recognise him for his own individuality. "I know I have my own personality. It will take time. It’s a process. You can’t expect someone to know you inside out in one or two meetings. So I keep the noise out and focus on my work," he said.

Watch India TV's exclusive interview with Meezaan Jafri here:

Meezaan Jafri reflects on his career

Reflecting on his career after his acting debut in 2019, Meezaan said he is clear that longevity matters more than overnight success in the film industry. "I don’t expect overnight success at all. It’s a 20-30-year journey. I’m only five or six years into it. There’s a long way to go, a lot more films to do, a lot more work to reach that level - and I know I’m capable of that.”

He added that the success of De De Pyaar De 2 has given him a bigger platform. He shared, "It’s my biggest film to date, with the most amount of eyeballs on me. People have really loved my work, and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Meezaan on hailing from a film family

Meezaan said he accepted the industry’s demands even before he debuted. "I committed to this the minute I said yes to Sanjay sir. This line of work is 24/7. Those actors who say, ‘I want my privacy’ - I’m sorry, you got it wrong. The profession doesn’t come with that.” He also added that he enjoys every part of stardom, stating, "Of course, I love it. I enjoy it. I’d be a fool not to see these things coming with the job.”

Having grown up watching his father, Jaaved Jaaferi and grandfather work in the industry, Meezaan said their journeys have only taught him resilience. "I do not have anyone backing me. I do not have a godfather in the industry. My father has never picked up the phone or asked anyone to take me to a film. I’ve fought my own battles, and I will continue to do so.”

Meezaan is, however, clear about his ambitions. He told us, "Do you want to be an actor or a star, or a star actor? I want to be a star actor. I want people to run into theatres when my movie arrives.”

That being said, he is preparing for the long haul. "Over 20 years, when I’ve proven myself with my work, my behaviour and the way I conduct myself, then people will see. Until then, I’ll keep my head down and keep working."

Also read: De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: R Madhavan, Meezaan outshine; Ajay Devgn-Rakul deliver above-average comedy