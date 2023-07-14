Meena Kumari biopic: Kriti Sanon to play Tragedy Queen in Manish Malhotra’s film?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra

Legendary actor Meena Kumari is one of the most looked upon actors in Hindi cinema. From Pakeezah to Baiju Bawra to Phool Aur Patthar, the late actor gave some of the best films to cinema buffs. To mark her contribution to the Hindi film industry, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to add another feather to his cap and make his directorial debut.

The fashion designer will soon direct his first film based on Meena Kumari’s life and will star Kriti Sanon to play the iconic role. According to media reports, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and is currently in the scripting stage. The report in Mirchi Plus said Malhotra will honour the legacy of Meena Kumari and highlight her iconic journey and art through cinema. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Born as Mahjabeen Bano, Meena Kumari starred in 90 films in a career spanning over three decades. The star won four Filmfare Awards in the Best Actress category for Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and Kaajal. She made her acting debut as a child actor. She went on to work in Leather Face, Adhuri Kahani, Pooja, and Ek Hi Bhool under Vijay Bhatt productions. However, she became a rising star with her spellbinding performance in Baiju Bawra.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has proved her mettle in acting over the years. From Heropanti to Raabta to Mimi to Adipurush, Sanon has come a long way and gave some memorable performances. Apart from her acting prowess, her streak in fashion has also made heads turn. She was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush along with Parbhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will next collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu for The Crew and Tiger Shroff for Ganpath-1.

