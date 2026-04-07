Matka King: What's in the trailer of Vijay Varma and Nagraj Manjule's crime saga | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer for actor Vijay Varma's upcoming web series, Matka King, has officially dropped. The series chronicles the journey of a cotton merchant as he transforms into the the king gambler. In this context, Matka King refers to a gambling kingpin, the mastermind behind a betting empire.

Starring alongside Vijay are a host of talented actors, including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav.

What's in the trailer?

In Matka King, Vijay portrays the character of Brij Bhatti. The trailer opens with a glimpse of Brij Bhatti working as a cotton laborer, offering a vivid snapshot of 1960s Bombay (now Mumbai). A voiceover in the background declares: 'Brij Bhatti he was the man who played the odds so skillfully that he amassed a fortune so vast, even the government treasury seemed like mere loose change in comparison.' Subsequently, Vijay is seen working as a cotton trader. During this time, he approaches a wealthy merchant (Seth) to ask for a loan, only to be met with humiliation and physical rough-handling. It is at this pivotal moment that Brij Bhatti makes a life-altering decision.

Abandoning his work as a cotton trader, Brij Bhatti ventures into the world of betting and gambling. He asserts, 'Everyone deserves the right to take a leap of faith in life, whether they are rich or poor.' Thus begins his foray into the world of wagering, accompanied by a decree. 'From this day forth, we shall no longer call this 'gambling' or betting'; it shall be known simply as 'Matka'. Later, in the blink of an eye, Brij Bhatti's fortunes were completely reversed; his life and lifestyle transformed into one of sheer opulence.

Watch the trailer here:

Matka King release date

Along Brij Bhatti's journey to becoming the Matka King, he inevitably made enemies. Those he had once sought to teach a lesson now set out on a mission of their own to exact revenge. What began as a game offering hope to the common man eventually evolved into a powerful, yet toxic, system in its own right. Families began to fall apart, a turmoil whose repercussions eventually reached even Brij Bhatti's own home. Meanwhile, his enemies turned into mortal threats, bent on taking Bhatti's life.

The trailer is quite thrilling and is garnering positive reactions from viewers. The series is set to start streaming on Prime Video on April 17.

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