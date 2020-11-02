Masaba Gupta’s 31st birthday: Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor; celebs wish the designer

Monday, November 02, 2020
     
Designer Masaba Gupta is celebrating her 31st birthday today. Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many others took to their social media to wish Masaba on her special day

New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2020 19:46 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAMKAPOOR

Masaba Gupta’s birthday wishes

Masaba Gupta is one of the favourite fashion designers of the Bollywood actress. This was proved when she was poured with wishes and blessings on her birthday today.

Masaba, who turned 31 on November 2, celebrated her special day with a party on Sunday night. Posting the celebration update, her dear friend Rhea Kapoor shared a video from the small party at home on Instagram in her story.

India Tv - Masaba's birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RHEAKAPOOR

Rhea Kapoor's video

Apart from Rhea Kapoor, many people wished the ace designer. Masaba’s social media was flooded with wishes of the actress, friends and her family. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif many of her industry friends wished her.

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable pic with Masaba on Instagram and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling Masu. Your style, chutzpah and beauty are so incredibly riveting. We’ve all grown together the last 10 or so years and if we all didn’t have each other it wouldn’t have been possible. Love you @masabagupta!”

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the wishes from her close ones. Take a look:

India Tv - Masaba's birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MASABAGUPTA

Kareena Kapoor

India Tv - Masaba's birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MASABAGUPTA

Alia Bhatt

India Tv - Masaba's birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MASABAGUPTA

Katrina Kaif

Masaba is one of the most popular fashion designers and has her own label named ‘House of Masaba’. She recently made her acting debut with her mother Neena Gupta in a Netflix series called ‘Masaba Masaba’. The show is a semi-autobiographical which is loosely based on her life.

