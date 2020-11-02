Masaba Gupta’s 31st birthday: Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor; celebs wish the designer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAMKAPOOR Masaba Gupta’s birthday wishes

Masaba Gupta is one of the favourite fashion designers of the Bollywood actress. This was proved when she was poured with wishes and blessings on her birthday today.

Masaba, who turned 31 on November 2, celebrated her special day with a party on Sunday night. Posting the celebration update, her dear friend Rhea Kapoor shared a video from the small party at home on Instagram in her story.

Apart from Rhea Kapoor, many people wished the ace designer. Masaba’s social media was flooded with wishes of the actress, friends and her family. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif many of her industry friends wished her.

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable pic with Masaba on Instagram and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling Masu. Your style, chutzpah and beauty are so incredibly riveting. We’ve all grown together the last 10 or so years and if we all didn’t have each other it wouldn’t have been possible. Love you @masabagupta!”

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the wishes from her close ones. Take a look:

Masaba is one of the most popular fashion designers and has her own label named ‘House of Masaba’. She recently made her acting debut with her mother Neena Gupta in a Netflix series called ‘Masaba Masaba’. The show is a semi-autobiographical which is loosely based on her life.

