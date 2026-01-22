Mardaani 3 star Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira writes handwritten letter, says they look alike Mardaani 3 star Rani Mukerji received a handwritten letter from her daughter Adira, in which the latter spoke about their close bond and mentioned that they look similar. Rani will be next seen in Mardaani 3.

New Delhi:

Karan Johar, on January 22, had a tete-a-tete with Rani Mukerji. The duo, who have worked together in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, spoke about their friendship and love for films as Rani completed 30 years in cinema. During the conversation, KJo surprised Rani by reading out a personal handwritten letter by her daughter, Adira.

For the unversed, Rani, who recently won a National Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, will be next seen in YRF-backed Mardaani 3.

Adira writes handwritten letter for Rani Mukherji

Adira, daughter of producer Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji, has been kept away from the public eye. Her parents have always ensured privacy for her, and only a few photos of her are available on the Internet. Hence, when Adira wrote in her note that she resembles her mother, fans indeed were truly elated.

The letter began with the salutation, "Hello Mummy", and then read, "First of all I just want to say how much I love you. You’re the best mother in the world! We have shared countless memories together. Joyful, tearful and of course funny. There are some qualities I like about you, some qualities I don’t and some qualities I’ve inherited from you. Some qualities I’ve got from you are my acting, dancing and painting skills. One quality I don’t like about you but have got from you is your short temper. We might be a bit different like how you like bold colours and I like pastels but at the same time we are quite similar in many ways like our looks, traits, habits and skills. There are also some qualities that I have but you don’t have like my school math skills.

She continued, "When I grow up I hope to be kind, confident, loving, intelligent and stylish just like you. Setting everything aside, we are of the same blood, we are mother & daughter and will have an everlasting bond forever. I love you soo much Mummy!", and then urdersigned it, "Love your favourite Your beloved daughter Adira." Take a look:

(Image Source : YRF)Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira writes handwritten note

Rani Mukerji will be next seen in Mardaani 3

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 30, 2025. The film is expected to take forward her strong and impactful journey as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of her Mardaani franchise.

