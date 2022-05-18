Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale sent to 14-day judicial custody for 'objectionable' post against Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KETAKI CHITALE Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Thane court in Maharashtra on Wednesday in connection with the case of allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar. For the unversed, she was arrested by the Thane police last Saturday over the post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page. Two mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from her by Thane Crime Branch.

After the Thane court ordered to send Ketki Chitale to 14-day judicial custody, the officials of Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai sought the transit custody of Ketki from the court. It was accepted by the court and now the officials of Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai took Ketki Chitale into their custody. A police official said they had completed the probe into the case registered here. She has now left for Mumbai.

The post shared by Chitale, which was in verse form, was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Earlier, cases were also registered against the actor in Mumbai, Akola and Dhule districts in connection with the online post. More than 20 FIR's were lodged by NCP ministers and workers.

The cases were registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), police said to PTI.

-with inputs from Jayprakash Singh