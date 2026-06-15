'Why should there be ego?': Manoj Bajpayee on accepting retakes and striving for excellence | Exclusive

New Delhi:

Manoj Bajpayee has built a reputation as one of Indian cinema's finest performers, but the actor believes there is no room for ego when it comes to the creative process. Speaking exclusively to India TV about his film Governor, Bajpayee reflected on accepting feedback, striving for excellence and the responsibility of bringing a historical story to the screen.

'Creative pursuit has no place for ego'

When asked whether it ever hurts his ego if someone on set asks for another take or points out that a scene isn't working, Bajpayee dismissed the idea altogether. "Why there should be an ego? We are talking about excellence. We are talking about achieving something impossible, with one line, with one brief pause, silence."

For the actor, every performance is about pushing beyond what is written on paper and finding something deeper within the character. "It's all about getting it just right and going beyond the written lines and trying to achieve something impossible. Ego, in creative pursuit, there should not be any place for ego."

On the responsibility of portraying history on screen

Governor is rooted in a significant chapter of India's history, and Bajpayee admitted that telling such stories comes with an added sense of responsibility. Asked whether there is extra pressure to ensure historical sensitivity while portraying real events, the actor said that responsibility is simply part of an artist's job.

"I mean, definitely. That's part of our job, right? To do our job to the best of our ability and try to achieve the essence of the character and the time when it is set in."

He added that the ultimate goal is to ensure that both the period and the story are conveyed to audiences in a way that is engaging and easy to understand. "So that each and everything about the script, about the time is easily and creatively communicated to the people."

'I'm never interested in one take'

One dialogue from the Governor trailer that has already grabbed attention is, "Jo zaroorat ke waqt kaam na aye, wo dhan hi kya." Asked whether it took several attempts to get the moment right, Manoj Bajpayee said he has never been obsessed with finishing a scene in a single take.

"I'm not interested in one take. I'm never interested in one take. The goal is to excel. And how many takes it's happening, it's immaterial. What you see is the truth. The final take, the final okay take is the final truth. So everything else falls in the category of process," he said.

Governor released in theatres on June 12.

Also read: 'Never interested in one take': Manoj Bajpayee on delivering memorable dialogues in Governor | Exclusive