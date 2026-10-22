Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta react to Tiger Shroff firing incident, call it 'scary' and express concern

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Gajab Raat, which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 23. During the film's promotions, the actors also spoke about the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, expressing concern over the incident and the need for people to feel safe.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped a potentially life-threatening attack in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. The incident took place as the actor was stepping out of his BMW sedan after a football match.

Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta react to Tiger Shroff firing incident

Speaking to news agency ANI, Manoj said he did not view the incident as a gang war but admitted that the uncertainty surrounding such incidents was frightening. He also expressed relief that Tiger was safe and that his driver was recovering.

Manoj Bajpayee said, "I don't see a gang war, but shots are being fired from who knows where-that's really scary. It's sad what happened to Tiger, but the best and the happiest part is that he's safe, and his driver is also recovering slowly. We aren't law and order experts or anything."

Divya, meanwhile, stressed that feeling safe is a basic necessity for everyone. She said, "Unfortunately, hearing it sends a wave of ‘what happened?’ everywhere. We all just want a normal sort of safety. Everyone needs that basic to survive, and it's really important. When it shakes like that, it absolutely shakes you up, but I'm sure the authorities are looking into it, and Tiger is safe. Yeah, God bless."

More about Tiger Shroff's firing case

It must be noted that the police investigation into the firing case involving Tiger Shroff is still underway. Two more accused have been detained, taking the total number of arrests to 10. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch detained Sameer and Jatin from Sonipat, Haryana, for their alleged role in supplying weapons linked to the case.

According to the Crime Branch, both men were involved in supplying weapons. The process to formally arrest them is now underway. After their arrest, they will be taken to a court in Sonipat to seek transit remand. Once permission is granted, they will be brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

The Crime Branch is looking into the roles of the accused and tracing the supply of weapons linked to the firing incident.

(With ANI inputs)

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