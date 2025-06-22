Mannat inspection: Maharashtra govt fumes at forest department officials for visiting SRK residence Ashish Shelar questioned the Forest Department officials behind their motive for visiting the superstar's house and said that Shah Rukh Khan or anyone else should not be unnecessarily harassed in Maharashtra.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Minister of Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar on Sunday fumed at Forest Department officials for visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat for suspected violations. For the unversed, the Forest Department had requested BMC’s assistance for the inspection. During the visit, officials examined the site and spoke with members of Khan’s team following a complaint about the renovation of the Mannat bungalow. On June 22, Shelar questioned the Forest Department officials behind their motive for visiting the superstar's house and said that Shah Rukh Khan or anyone else should not be unnecessarily harassed in Maharashtra.

What did the Cultural Minister say?

'My question is, why did forest department officials visit Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow? If there is a mistake, it is a different matter; it should be investigated. But it is our role to ensure that Shah Rukh Khan or anyone else is not harassed in Mumbai or Maharashtra on someone's complaint or without any reason,' Ashish Shelar, Cultural Minister, said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra government has asked for more information from the Forest Department in this matter.

Reason for inspection

In light of the allegations, the department wrote to the BMC requesting their assistance during the inspection process, sources said. During the joint visit, officials from both the Forest Department and the BMC closely examined the renovation work being carried out at Mannat. As part of the inspection, the Forest Department team interacted with members of Shah Rukh Khan's team present at the site.

According to sources, Khan's team assured the officials that all necessary permissions had been secured before beginning the renovation. They also stated their willingness to provide any documentation required for the investigation. The Forest Department will prepare a detailed report on the matter based on their findings during the inspection.

