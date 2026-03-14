Mann Pishach: Tumbbad director Anil Barve makes film with just Rs 33 thousand; explains process

New Delhi:

Anil Barve previously directed Tumbbad on a very modest budget, a film that garnered immense critical and audience acclaim. It went on to achieve cult status within the horror genre. More recently, he released another film titled Mayasabha. Now, the director has pulled off a new feat: he has produced his next film, Mann Pishach, for just Rs 33,000. The film's trailer has already been released.

The trailer will give you goosebumps

On Saturday, Director Anil Barve took to Instagram to share the trailer for Mann Pishach, along with details regarding its production. It is a horror film. The story follows a protagonist on a quest to locate an ancient temple; however, during this journey, he encounters terrifying entities. The trailer is rife with visuals of demons and ghosts appearing at every turn. The scenes are intensely frightening, enough to send shivers down your spine.

Watch the trailer here:

The cost breakdown

Alongside sharing the trailer, the director also revealed the methodology behind creating this horror feature. In his post, he writes, 'This 80-minute film was produced entirely on a home PC and features two actors: Yania Bhardwaj and Deepak Damle. The actors' performances were recorded using mobile phones, and a 60-page screenplay was penned for the project. The film was brought to life using a combination of hand-drawn storyboards, Photoshop, generative AI tools, and Adobe After Effects.'

In this same post, Anil Barve confirms that the total production cost for the film amounted to exactly Rs 33,000.

Anil Barve explains why the technology process

Further down in the post, Director Anil Barve wrote, 'Behind this experiment lay a fundamental question. Can a financially disadvantaged filmmaker create an entire film single-handedly? All it required was imagination, a few basic tools, patience, and a tenacious passion. If watching this film inspires even a single struggling actor, then this experiment will be a success.'

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