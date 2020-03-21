Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon mistaken for Kanika Kapoor on Twitter, hits back with savage response

Kanika Dhillon mistaken for Kanika Kapoor on social media

Kanika Dhillon, who has written films such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya and more recently Netflix series Guilty, was mistaken for Kanika Kapoor on Twitter. It became awkward for Dhillon when a Twitter user tweeted a rude message to her. "@KanikaDhillon faila diya na tumne sabko aur apne aap ko celebrity bolte hai aise irresponsible log lanat hai tumpe jail me dalo isko #kanikakapoorcriminal," he tweeted. This infuriated Dhillon, who didn't let it go. The writer decided to give it back to him and wrote that virus has hit his brains.

Here's what Kanika Dhillon tweeted: "Sir, virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai... har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao - ghar pe raho... haath sabun se dho!. Namaste!"

Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa https://t.co/IkWOLIpT9U — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) March 20, 2020

Kanika Dhillon has worked as an Assistant Director in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. She was also part of Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One.

On a related note, singer Kanika Kapoor was tested COVID-19 positive on Friday. She returned from UK around 10 days ago. Kapoor flew to Mumbai from London on March 9 and then attended a couple of events and parties in Lucknow. The dinner she attended had several politicians such as former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her BJP MP son Dushyant Singh and others on the guest-list. There were as many as 200 people present at the party.





Later, an FIR was filed against the singer based on a complaint by the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow accusing her of concealing facts. She is receiving flak on social media for not undergoing self-quarantine after returning from abroad.