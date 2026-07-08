Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, dies in Delhi; fans offer condolences

New Delhi:

TV host and actor Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday (July 8). The news has left the actor-presenter's fans mourning. As per Mid-Day, Maniesh Paul's Team said, "With great grief, we regret to inform you that actor Maniesh Paul lost his 77-year-old mother today in Delhi."

The team also requested fans to pray for her soul, "We request you to please pray for the departed soul. May she rest in eternal peace." However, further details regarding the circumstances of Maniesh Paul's mother's death have not been disclosed yet.

Maniesh Paul's mother Urmil Paul passes away

Following the news of Maniesh Paul's mother's demise, fans took to social media to offer their condolences and extend support to Maniesh and his family during this difficult time. Several shared heartfelt messages and wished the family strength as they cope with the loss.

Maniesh Paul shared a heartfelt Mother's Day post for his mother

Earlier this year in May, Maniesh Paul shared a heartfelt Mother's Day post dedicated to his mother on Instagram. He posted a few pictures with her and wrote, "Meri maa Aur mere bachchon ki maa. Happy Mother’s Day. And thank you for EVERYTHING!!!! (sic)."

About Maniesh Paul's career

In his anchoring and acting career, Maniesh Paul has hosted several popular reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and Smart Jodi. He has also appeared in films such as Jugjugg Jeeyo, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Rafuchakkar and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.

On the work front, Maniesh Paul was last seen in David Dhawan's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

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