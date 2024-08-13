Mangal Pandey to Bhagat Singh, 7 films that are based on freedom fighters of India | Independence Day Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Films that are based on freedom fighters of India

Many freedom fighters put their lives at stake to liberate the country. Some happily accepted death, while some put their families at stake to protect the country. India gained independence with great difficulty and an attempt has been made to show this struggle through several Indian films. India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15. So let us have a look at the 7 best films made on the lives of freedom fighters that uplifted Indian cinema.

1. Gandhi (1982)

The film 'Gandhi' was released in 1982. The story of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is shown in this film. The film shows what Mahatma Gandhi did to liberate the country. This film was directed and produced by Richard Attenborough. Ben Kingsley played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in this film.

2. Sardar (1993)

The film 'Sardar' was based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This film was directed by Ketan Mehta. Paresh Rawal played the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the film Sardar. The film showed how Sardar got involved in the freedom movement and gave his incredible contribution to the longest fight of India.

3. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)

Mammootty starrer biopic of BR Ambedkar, known mainly for his contributions to the emancipation of the downtrodden and oppressed classes in India and shaping the Constitution of India. The film is still one of the most underrated films based on freedom fighters.

4. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Three films on Sardar Bhagat Singh were released simultaneously at the box office in the year 2002. The names of these films and the actors playing the characters may have been different, but all three films show Sardar Bhagat Singh's fight to win the war of independence. The names of these films are 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', 'Shaheed' and 'Shaheed-e-Azam'. These three films were released simultaneously, but people liked Ajay Devgan's film 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' more.

5. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

In the year 2005, a film was made on freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In this film, it was shown how Netaji formed the 'Azad Hind Fauj'. Also struggled to get independence. This film was directed by Shyam Benegal in which Sachin Khedekar played the role of Netaji.

6. Mangal Pandey (2005)

Aamir Khan's 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising Star' film was based on freedom fighter Mangal Pandey. This film was released in the year 2005. This film was directed by Ketan Mehta. There was a lot of uproar regarding the release of this film. This film received mixed response at the box office.

7. Sardar Udham (2021)

The horrific Jallianwala Bagh slaughter left the country terrified and permanently damaged. One of them was a young man named Sardar Udham, who made his way to London in 1933–34 after escaping the massacre across the Afghan mountains. About five years were spent by him rekindling the movement. For twenty-one years, he carried the unhealed wound from the tragedy. In retaliation for the murders, he killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940. He was apprehended right away, found guilty of murder, and executed by hanging later that year. Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh, which translates to "the great martyr," is the name given to him. Director Shoojit Sircar's superb picture, which won a national award, masterfully captures the spirit, masterfully performed by the gifted Vicky Kaushal, who plays the titular role.

