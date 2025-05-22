Man tries to enter Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, says 'want to meet him' Despite Y+ security after the firing incident last year, a man tried to enter Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai on May 20.

Salman Khan's fans are always desperate to get a glimpse of the actor. Salman also meets his fans openly. But these days, his security is also a matter of concern as he has received death threats many times. Meanwhile, news has come which has increased everyone's concern. Recently, a man tried to forcibly enter the actor's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai.

According to officials, the incident took place on the evening of May 20; the accused entered the society, hiding behind a vehicle.

Bandra police have registered a case against Jitendra Kumar Singh and are investigating the case; he is a resident of Chhattisgarh. Police have registered a case under section 329(1) of BNS.

According to the police, the 23-year-old Jitendra Kumar had reached Galaxy Apartment to meet Salman Khan, and he tried to enter the building by hiding behind the car of a person living in the building. After which, the security personnel caught him, and since the actor has already been given police protection due to security reasons. Despite knowing this, the young man violated the rules by ignoring the words of the police and security personnel, after which a case was registered against him.

During interrogation, he said, "The police were not letting me meet him, so I was trying to hide."

Other incidents

Two individuals on bikes fired four rounds of bullets at Salman Khan's Bandra home on April 14 of last year before escaping.

In a Facebook post, the gang led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing and also claimed responsibility for the death of Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, a 66-year-old politician who was known to be close to Salman Khan. The actor has a long-standing quarrel with the incarcerated criminal, who has threatened him several times in the past. Because Blackbucks are revered in the Bishnoi community, the feud stems from the Blackbuck shooting case.

The actor had received a death threat earlier this year via a WhatsApp message addressed to the Worli Transport Department in Mumbai. The accused threatened to kill the actor by breaking into his home and using a bomb to blow up his automobile in the menacing message. According to officials, a charge has been brought against the message's sender at the Worli Police Station.

