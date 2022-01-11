Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANAIKOMAGAN Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat detained in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly making a call to the Mumbai Police control room about a terror attack, which later turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Sunday (January 9). Jitesh Thakur (35) was arrested here on Saturday on the basis of a mobile number shared by the Maharashtra Police, Jabalpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel told PTI. The accused, who is unemployed and a habitual drinker, had made the call to the Mumbai Police on January 6, he said.

According to Mumbai police, the man had claimed he was from the army and there will be attack in Mumbai with "nuclear bomb", and bombings at places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, near actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow and near a gurdwara at Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The call prompted searches at various places, but nothing suspicious was found following which the man was detained, they had said. Khandel said the man had made hoax calls in the past also and quarrelled with the staff of Dial 100, a police SOS service, on several occasions.

A case was registered against the accused at the Sanjeevani Nagar police station on charges of criminal intimidation and providing false information to public servant, he said.

The accused was placed under arrest on Saturday and sent to jail, the official said.