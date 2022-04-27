Malayalam actor Vijay Babu booked for sexual assault; survivor alleges he raped her several times

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY BABU Vijay Babu

Kerala Police registered a case against Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault. The case was registered against him on a woman's complaint at Ernakulam South Police. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22. The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi more than once. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies.

After the matter caught media attention, Vijay Babu in the wee hours of Wednesday spoke to his fans directly and broke the law by repeatedly revealing the name of the person who has filed the rape complaint against him. In the live video, he reportedly said that he's ready to face legal consequences for revealing the name of the actor who has leveled allegations against him as the person is tarnishing his name and causing embarrassment to his family and friends.

He defended himself saying he has evidence to prove his innocence. He claimed he was the victim and shared that he will be filing a defamation case. He also rubbished the allegations that he selected the actor in return for sexual favours. "I know the particular actor from 2018. I have not done anything wrong. In fact, I'm the victim here. I will file a defamation case. I met her after she associated with me on a film project. She joined the project after getting selected through a proper audition," said the 45-year-old actor who is the founder of 'Friday Film House', which is a film production company.

The 'survivor' too shared the other side of the story by releasing a statement on a Facebook page named Women Against Sexual Harassment. The post makes serious allegations against the actor-producer accusing him of sexual exploitation and repeated rape during the past one and a half months. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district.

Police have not questioned or arrested Vijay Babu yet.