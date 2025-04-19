Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko arrested by Kerala Police in alleged drug use case Kerala Police arrested Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko in an alleged drug use case on Saturday. Read on to know the details.

Kochi:

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in an alleged drug use case on Saturday. Recently, actress Vincy Alocious alleged that Shine Tom Chacko had misbehaved with her after taking drugs on the film set. Shine also tried to escape to avoid police arrest, but the police arrested him in this case. Aloshious recently filed a police complaint against Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the film industry's internal complaint committee.

What was the incident?

A few days back, famous Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious revealed that an actor had consumed drugs and misbehaved with her on a film set. However, on Thursday, Vincy revealed the name of that co-actor, i.e., Shine Tom Chacko. According to ANI, the Kochi City North Police arrested Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and later took him to the General Hospital for a medical test. In an official statement, the Kerala police mentioned that the Malayalam actor appeared before the police in connection with an incident where he ran away from a hotel room during a raid in Kochi.

Work front

For the unversed, Vicky is known for her roles in films like Rekha, Jana Gana Mana, Solomante Theneechakal and Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. On the other hand, Shine Tom Chacko has been seen in several hit films, he was recently seen in Adhik Ravichandran's directorial Good Bad Ugly co-starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Karthikeya Dev and Priya Prakash Varrier. He was also featured in Deeno Dennis's Bazooka alongside South superstar Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Also Read: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol-Randeep Hooda's film witnesses a drop on second Friday