Malaika Arora wishes her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor 'Happy Birthday' with a cute video

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to wish her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday today, June 26, 2025. See the post here.

Actress Malaika Arora wished ex-boyfriend and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on his 40th birthday
Written By: Twinkle Gupta
New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 40 on June 26, 2025. Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar, wished him a happy birthday by sharing heartfelt posts on their respective social media handles. In addition to this, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram handle to share a birthday wish for her ex-boyfriend. Read on to know the details. 

In the Instagram story, Malaika uploaded a cute boomerang video where the '2 States' actor Arjun Kapoor can be seen in a white shirt and black pants. She wrote, "Happy Birthday," along with a white heart and Champagne glasses emoji.

India Tv - Malaika Arora
Screengrab of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

