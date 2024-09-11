Malaika Arora's father dies: When actress revealed how her parents' separation impacted childhood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora with her father, mother, sister and son.

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora is no more. He committed suicide on Wednesday morning by jumping off from the sixth floor of a building in Mumbai. No suicide note has been recovered so far. It is also reported that Malaika was not present at her home when her father died. The reason for her father's death is still unknown and the police officials are investigating the same. Not many know that Malaika, who is very close to her family including her mother, father, and sister once revealed that she learned to value her freedom and live life on her terms at a very early age.

When Malaika talked about her tough childhood

A couple of years ago, the actor-dancer revealed how she faced tough times in her early years, post her parents' separation when she was 11 years old and her sister Amrita was just six. In a talk with Grazia India, she said, ''I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too.''

My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms,'' she added.

Malaika's career at a glance

Malaika Arora is a popular name in Bollywood and television industry. She rose to fame with Shah Rukh Khan's song in Dil, Chaiyya Chaiyya. Apart from this, she has appeared in several item numbers including 'Munni Badnaam Hui', 'Kaal Dhamaal' 'Anarkali Disco Chali', and 'Heyy Babyy' among others.

Apart from acting, she has also judged several TV shows including India's Best Dancer, India's Got Talent, and Zara Nachke Dikha, among others.