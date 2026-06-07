Main Vaapas Aunga Promotions: AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali honour India's heroes at Attari Border | Watch

New Delhi:

The team behind the film Main Wapas Aaunga offered a beautiful and emotional tribute to the nation's brave soldiers at the Attari border (Punjab) today. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman performed live at the Attari border for the first time, with thousands of people present in the stadium to witness the event.

AR Rahman opened the show with the song Chanda Suraj Lakhon Tare. Following this, artists such as Mohit Chauhan, Vedang Raina, Nilanjana Ghosh and Pooja Tiwari delivered spectacular performances featuring new songs from the film. The event concluded with Rahman's famous patriotic anthem Maa Tujhe Salaam, causing the entire stadium to erupt with enthusiasm and applause.

Video goes viral

This special event, titled Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts, was organised to honour the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF). The proceedings began with the film's director Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina and the producers of Main Wapas Aaunga expressing their gratitude to the soldiers. The film's songs were dedicated to the courage of the nation's troops.

Imtiaz's thoughts on Main Wapas Aaunga tea at Attari

Speaking about Main Wapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali said, 'This film is based on the story of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. It reminds us that during that era, not only was the land divided, but people's hearts were also broken. Through this film, we wish to convey a message of love and unity.'

About Main Wapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aunga features music by AR Rahman and songs written by Irshad Kamil. The movie features Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Narang as the young love birds. And the older version is played by Naseeruddin Shah.

Through the trailer, songs and teaser, the film has already generated a tremendous buzz. Diljit Dosanjh commands a significant fan base among Hindi-speaking audiences as well; consequently, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this film. This romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

Speaking of Director Imtiaz Ali, the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by him and released on an OTT platform, was widely acclaimed and received with great enthusiasm. The musical-drama is streaming on Netflix.

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