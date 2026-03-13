Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser out now: Imtiaz Ali revives nostalgic romance vibe with Vedang and Sharvari | Watch

New Delhi:

Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali's next featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh's posters were released today. And now the makers have also shared the teaser of the romance-drama.

The movie that seems to be based on a India Pakistan love story around the theme of partition, will release in theatres in June.

Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser is out now

After sharing several posters on Friday, the makers have also shared the teaser at 1:00 PM. The first video from the film introduces the cast and the song in the background by Diljit is the peak of Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser. Moreover, it also seems like Vedang Raina will play young Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari will play the young lover in the film.

Moreover, Diljit seems to be playing a YouTuber, who tries to connect Shah will her old love through the magic of internet and social media. While these are all guesses, we will have to wait for the trailer and the movie to stamp these guesses.

Watch the teaser here:

Diljit and Imtiaz's second collab

It is significant to note that Main Vaapas Aaunga is Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's second collaboration after Amar Singh Chamkila, the Netflix film, that also featured Parineeti Chopra, was nominated for Emmys and also won several awards in India. However, this time, Diljit will be seen in supporting role.

Main Vaapas Aaunga cast and makers

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari as the main cast. Applause Entertainment's film is Directed by Imtiaz Ali, while the music is given by AR Rahman and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The movie is also produced by Window Seat Films and Mohit Choudhary.

The makers announced the release date of the movie too on March 13, 2026. The old school romance-drama will release on June 12, 2026.

