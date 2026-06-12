Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Disclosure Day Movie Release LIVE: Films across genres hit theatres

New Delhi:

The second Friday of June is packed at the box office with several new releases across Bollywood and Hollywood. Films like Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day have all hit theatres on June 12, 2026.

Audiences have plenty of options to choose from and watch with family and friends. Viewers are heading to theatres, and early reactions are about to be shared on social media. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the newly released films.