June 12, 2026
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Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Disclosure Day Movie Release LIVE: Films across genres hit theatres

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Several films, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Disclosure Day, have been released in theatres on Friday, June 12, 2026. Audiences are heading to theatres and early reactions are beginning to pour in. Follow this live blog to get the latest updates.

Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Disclosure Day and other films released on June 12, 2026.
Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Disclosure Day and other films released on June 12, 2026. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The second Friday of June is packed at the box office with several new releases across Bollywood and Hollywood. Films like Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day have all hit theatres on June 12, 2026.

Audiences have plenty of options to choose from and watch with family and friends. Viewers are heading to theatres, and early reactions are about to be shared on social media. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the newly released films.

 

Live updates :Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Disclosure Day Movie Release LIVE

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  • 10:02 AM (IST)Jun 12, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Governor Movie Release LIVE: Manoj Bajpayee's biographical drama releases today

    Manoj Bajpayee has portrayed the role of former RBI Governor in Governor: The Silent Saviour, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It also stars The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma in the lead role.

     

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Jun 12, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie Release LIVE: Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh's film hits theatres

    Imtiaz Ali's much-anticipated film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, was released in theatres on June 12, 2026, clashing with several other films.

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