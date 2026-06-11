Main Vaapas Aaunga First Review out: 'Zindabad dost', filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has a message for Imtiaz Ali

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has watched Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and has only good things to say about Imtiaz Ali and the movie. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, will release for the world on June 12. The film is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing,

Anubhav Sinha reviews Main Vaapas Aaunga

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anubhav Sinha addressed Imtiaz Ali first, after watching Main Vapas Aaunga. He penned, "Imtiaz, my friend, So so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when Film Directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped off the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!! It shatters every syntax of the feeble trade myth of what the audience likes and wants, and stands firm on its sheer soul. Soul so mighty so and yet so vulnerable and endearing. Such a powerful love story between the story teller and his country."

He then wrote a line for the audience: "Dear audience, This is probably the film you have been waiting and wanting to see in the theaters with your family. ZINDABAD Dost!!!" Take a look:

What Imtiaz Ali once said about the songs of Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film's music is by AR Rahman, and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali spoke about the emotional core behind Kya Kamaal Hai, explaining that the song is a tribute to people who have been forced to leave their homes because of conflict and violence.

Imtiaz Ali said, "'If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice.’ This is a quote from an anonymous refugee in the video. Migration has been one of the defining stories of our times. Kya Kamaal Hai is dedicated to those forced to leave their homes because of war and hatred. It is a cry of hope and a salute to the resilience of mankind.”

He continued, “This special collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh is our expression of solidarity with those affected by such tragedies. Partition, which forms the basis of Main Vaapas Aaunga, forced millions to leave home, and that reality continues in many parts of the world today. We would like to present Kya Kamaal Hai as a balm to heal ourselves in the present world.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aunga Promotions: AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali honour India's heroes at Attari Border | Watch