Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1: Did Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh's film have a good opening?

New Delhi:

There was considerable buzz surrounding Imtiaz Ali's film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The movie hit theaters today. The movie features Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles and have been backed by Applause Entertainment.

The film is clashing on the box office with Manoj Bajpayee's Governor and Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata.

Box office collection of Main Vaapas Aaunga

The opening day was not particularly remarkable for this film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. Although the film had been a topic of discussion over the past few days, it did not receive a significant response from the audience. As of the time of writing, according to Sacnilk, the film has collected only Rs 51 lakh on its first day. However, these figures could rise by late night.

What is the film's story?

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga portrays the pain of that era. The film depicts how two lovers are separated by the Partition and how, even in their final moments, they strive to fulfill a promise, 'I will return' (Main Vaapas Aaunga).

Main Vaapas Aaunga cast

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina appear in supporting roles. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Box office clash

Currently, numerous films, ranging from South Indian cinema to Bollywood, are trying their luck at the box office. There are several films competing with Main Vaapas Aaunga', which was released today.

Among them is Ram Charan and Janhvi's Peddi, which is performing well at the box office. Additionally, films such as Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bobby Deol's Bandar, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor could pose competition to Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Main Vaapas Aaunga review

India TV gave 3.5 stars to Main Vaapas Aaunga and review read, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga is ultimately a film about remembrance, memories of people, places and things past, which will not be forgotten. This is a very powerful film that offers viewers something truly special when they take their time with it. Though uneven in its pace, the wonderful performances and beautiful music make this a memorable film experience of the year. Main Vaapas Aaunga is a movie that will stay with you, make you shed a tear, provoke some thoughts and remain etched in your hearts.'

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Naseeruddin Shah elevates Imtiaz Ali's emotional partition saga of love and loss