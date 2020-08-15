Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHI7781 Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon: Song that accompanies Dhoni’s retirement post is pure gold

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni posted a video montage with pictures at different points of his career with the iconic song 'Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon' playing in the background. "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic.)," Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

The song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon is crooned by Mukesh with music by Khayyam and lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi and features Amitabh Bachchan. The song is from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie produced and directed by Yash Chopra, starring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh. This was Yash Chopra's second directorial film with Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles after Deewaar and was particularly noted for its soundtrack compositions by Khayyam, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.

Watch the original Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon song here

