Mahesh Tinaikar, veteran rock guitarist, dies; Farhan Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani pay tribute

Veteran Indian rock guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar has passed away at the age of 63. According to reports, he was a founding member of the pioneering rock band Rock Machine, later known as Indus Creed. Several celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani, have paid tribute to the rock legend on social media.

Mahesh Tinaikar passes away

Musician Mahesh Tinaikar reportedly breathed his last on October 15 following a heart attack. A guitarist and music teacher, he formed the rock band Rock Machine, also known as Indus Creed, in 1984. The band featured vocalist Uday Benegal, keyboardist Zubin Balaporia, bassist Mark Selwyn, guitarist Jayesh Gandhi and drummer Mark Menezes.

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with fans and celebrities taking to social media to pay tribute to the veteran guitarist and remember his contribution to Indian rock music.

Farhan Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani pay tribute to the musician

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of the musician and wrote, "RIP brother #maheshtinaikar," Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM: FARHAN AKHTAR)Screengrab taken from Farhan Akhtar's Instagram Story.

Taking to Instagram, music composer Vishal Dadlani also shared a picture of Mahesh Tinaikar and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "India lost a true LEGEND today. Every single rockandroller since #RockMachine owes @sheeshling (Mahesh Tinaikar) a debt of gratitude for lighting up the way that we couldn’t even imagine until they walked it! An inspiring and pioneering musician, and a guy who always stood on the right side of things. Grateful I got to be on stage with @induscreednow and say thanks to all of them in public."

He further added, "I feel like I’ve been kicked hard in the chest, so I can’t even begin to imagine what @udaybenegal @markselwyn1 @zubinbalaporia #JayeshGandhi and of course @shantanuhudlikar and @farhad.wadia are feeling right now. My deepest condolences to all of them, to Mahesh’s family and to Music!"

Musicians, including Uday Benegal, Mark Selwyn, Zubin Balaporia, Shantanu Hudlikar and Farhad Wadia, also paid tribute to rock guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar and offered their condolences to his family.

Mahesh Tinaikar was associated with the band's popular Indian rock songs, including Pretty Child, Trapped, Top of the Rock and Fireflies.

(With ANI Inputs)

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