Mahesh Tinaikar dies at 63: Vishal Dadlani pays tribute; know everything about the Indian rock music icon

Mahesh Tinaikar, the guitarist for the renowned rock band Indus Creed, passed away on October 15, 2026, at the age of 63. According to reports, he died of a heart attack. His passing has sent a wave of grief through the Indian music fraternity. Mahesh was among the musicians who played a crucial role in giving rock music a distinct identity in India. With his passing, the music world has lost an artist whose contributions will continue to inspire future generations of rock musicians.

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar paid an emotional tribute to him on social media, while singer and composer Vishal Dadlani also expressed deep sorrow over his death.

Vishal Dadlani deeply affected by Mahesh Tinaikar’s passing

Following the news of Mahesh Tinaikar’s death, many in the music industry have been remembering him. Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani expressed his grief as he wrote, "India lost a true LEGEND today. Every single rock and roller since #RockMachine owes @sheeshling (Mahesh Tinaikar) a debt of gratitude for lighting up the way that we couldn’t even imagine until they walked it! An inspiring and pioneering musician, and a guy who always stood on the right side of things. Grateful I got to be on stage with @induscreednow and say thanks to all of them in public. I feel like I’ve been kicked hard in the chest".

Farhan Akhtar also pays an emotional tribute

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar expressed his grief over Mahesh Tinaikar’s passing. He shared a photograph of the late guitarist on his Instagram Story, paying tribute with the words, "RIP brother." His passing has left a significant void in the Indian independent rock music scene. To fellow musicians and fans, he was more than just a guitarist; he was an artist who played a pivotal role in strengthening the identity of rock music in India.

Who was Mahesh Tinaikar?

Mahesh Tinaikar was considered one of the pioneering musicians of Indian rock music. He was a founding member of the band Rock Machine, which later became widely known as Indus Creed. As a guitarist, Mahesh played a crucial role in the band’s musical journey and helped establish a distinct identity for Indian rock music. He was recognised not only as an exceptional guitarist but also as one of the musicians who created new opportunities for the genre in India. His work inspired many other artists to pursue rock music. For this reason, those in the music industry are describing him as a vital pillar of Indian rock music.

Rock Machine was formed in 1984 and later renamed Indus Creed

Indus Creed is one of India’s oldest and most renowned rock bands. It began in 1984 under the name Rock Machine. Key members of the band included Uday Benegal, Mahesh Tinaikar and Zubin Balaporia. Over time, the band carved out a unique identity for itself and was subsequently renamed Indus Creed. The journey from Rock Machine to Indus Creed has been a significant chapter in the evolution of Indian rock music. Mahesh Tinaikar was a key figure in this journey. With his passing, the Indian music fraternity has lost an artist who carved out a distinct niche for himself in the world of rock music through his guitar work and compositions. His legacy and contributions will long be remembered by music enthusiasts.

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