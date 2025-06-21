Mahesh Jirawala, missing Gujarati filmmaker, confirmed dead in Ahmedabad plane crash after DNA match Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who was the CEO of Mahesh Jirawala Productions, died tragically in the Ahmedabad plane crash. His identity has been confirmed through DNA tests. His burnt scooter and mobile phone were found at the crash site.

New Delhi:

The death of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Kalavadia alias Mahesh Jirawala in the Ahmedabad plane crash has been officially confirmed. Earlier, his wife had said that according to the last location of his phone, the filmmaker was present at a distance of 700 meters from the accident site. She had assumed that he had died in the plane crash and hence had also given DNA samples. It has now been confirmed that he is dead after the DNA match.

Scooter and mobile phone was found at the crash site

According to several Gujarati media portals, Mahesh Jirawala's burnt Activa scooter has been recovered from the crash site after the Air India plane crash on June 12, raising suspicion that he was hit by it. His mobile phone was last tracked to the crash site, where it was found in switched-off mode. These clues suggested that he might be one of the victims.

Mahesh Jirawala's body was handed over to the family

However, later the DNA test results confirmed his identity. Mahesh Jirawala's family was initially not ready to accept the body, as they were not ready to believe his death. However, when the police presented strong evidence, including the chassis number of the Activa and the DNA report, the family broke down and reluctantly had to accept that Mahesh is no more.

Who was Mahesh Jirawala?

Let us tell you that Mahesh was a resident of Naroda and was known for directing music videos along with AIDS. He was also the CEO of the production house Mahesh Jirawala Productions. He had done many music videos in the Gujarati language. In 2019, he also released one of his directorials. He is survived by a daughter and a son and his wife, Hetal. According to official figures, a total of 231 DNA matches have been done so far in the Ahmedabad accident and 210 bodies have been handed over to the families. The victims included 155 Indians, 36 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian and nine locals.

