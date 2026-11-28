Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was deeply moved by Anupam Kher's performance in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The Saaransh director, who recently watched the family drama, also penned a heartfelt letter to the actor, praising his ability to convey emotions without saying much.

In his note, Bhatt also recalled their association during the making of Saaransh and explained how Kher's latest performance reminded him of the compassion he had witnessed in the actor decades ago.

What did Mahesh Bhatt write in his letter to Anupam Kher?

In his letter, Bhatt revealed that he started crying when Kher appeared on screen as a grandfather in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Interestingly, the filmmaker pointed out that the actor had hardly spoken a word when his performance moved him.

The letter read, "Jatayu is still fresh in my mind. This morning, in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, you walked onto the screen as a grandfather, and I began to weep. Why? You’d hardly said a word (sic)."

Recalling a conversation with an American painter about great actors, Bhatt added, "I once asked an American painter, 'Who's the greatest actor you've ever seen? Pacino? De Niro?' 'Brando', he said. 'Even in his silences, he moves me'.' 'But why?"

Explaining the significance of the conversation, Bhatt wrote, "He said that who you are comes through in the way you stand, in the way you look at someone. Watching you today, I understood him."

Mahesh Bhatt recalls Anupam Kher's performance in Saaransh

The filmmaker also drew a parallel between Kher's character in Saaransh and his role in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Recalling their 1984 film, Bhatt mentioned how he had asked the actor, who was in his twenties at the time, to understand the pain of another person, even when that person stood in the way of his happiness.

He further praised Kher for bringing the same compassion to his latest role, particularly when his character speaks up for the women in the family while continuing to care for the man he confronts.

Concluding his emotional letter, Bhatt wrote, "All those years ago, I asked a boy to feel another man's pain. Today that boy moved me to tears." He also expressed his pride in the actor, adding that he wished Kher had been beside him so he could have hugged him.

How did Anupam Kher react to Mahesh Bhatt's letter?

Reacting to the filmmaker's heartfelt words, Kher expressed his gratitude and called himself the luckiest man on earth. He revealed that Bhatt had watched Yeh Prem Mol Liya in a theatre and that his words about the performance had left him deeply moved.

The actor also recalled receiving another letter from the filmmaker earlier in November, praising his portrayal of Jatayu in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.

Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari hit theatres on November 27, clashing with Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9.

(With IANS inputs)

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