'Mere paas Ram hai': Mahesh Bhatt beams with pride after watching son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor has received a special compliment for his performance in Ramayana, and this time, it came from his father-in-law, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Recently, Soni Razdan offered a glimpse of a sweet family moment from their Diwali celebrations, revealing Bhatt's reaction to the film.

Mahesh Bhatt beams with pride after watching Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Taking to her Instagram Story, Soni shared pictures from the celebrations, including one featuring Ranbir sitting close to Mahesh Bhatt. What caught everyone's attention was the caption, in which she revealed that Bhatt proudly said, "Mere paas Ram hai, he said proudly (sic)." It must be noted that the remark was a playful reference to the iconic dialogue from the 1975 film Deewaar.

Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDAN)Soni Razdan shares Mahesh Bhatt's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

Alia Bhatt reviews Ramayana

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's wife and actor Alia Bhatt also shared her review of Ramayana. On the film's release day, she posted a few adorable behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, offering a glimpse of their daughter Raha's visit to the film's sets.

One picture shows little Raha getting a peck on her cheek, while another captures her standing beside her father, Ranbir. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote in the caption, "you poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them (sic)."

Ramayana: Cast and box office collection

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Faisal Malik and others. At the box office, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India within five days of its release.

The film also witnessed a post-Diwali surge, recording its highest single-day collection on its first Monday, November 9, 2026. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows on the day. With this, its total net collection in India stands at Rs 346.35 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 663.90 crore.

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Alia Bhatt reviews Ramayana, shares adorable pics of little Raha hugging father Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama