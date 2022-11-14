Mahesh Babu's father Krishna rushed to hospital; did Tollywood superstar suffer heart attack?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu with father Krishna

Mahesh Babu's father Krishna rushed to hospital: Veteran Tollywood actor Krishna's health has been in discussion after reports claimed that he was hospitalised on Monday. Several reports claim, the superstar suffered a heart attack. However, as per a report in IANS, Krishna was rushed to Continental Hospital in Gachibowli around 3.30 a.m after he complained of breathlessness. According to doctors, his condition is stable but he will be under observation for three days.

Krishna, the father of popular actor Mahesh Babu, is believed to have suffered mild cardiac arrest. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and other family members shifted him to the hospital. The veteran actor, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, turned 79 in May this year.

The superstar of yesteryears was reported to be depressed since the death of his wife Indira Devi in September. In January, he lost his elder son Ramesh Babu. As the news spread about Krishna's hospitalisation, messages poured in from all over for his speedy recovery.

In a career spanning five decades, Krishna acted in more than 350 films. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, has put out a post on social media, saying that Mahesh Babu's mother, Indira Devi, who passed away recently, would continue to live on in their hearts and that she was there protecting their family.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted a picture of the family and wrote: "Life comes a full circle as they say... And this now, is my circle of life! Love you mamaiyya garu (Father-in-law). You're one of a kind and we're blessed to have you in our lives. I know mummy would normally be in this family frame but from now on, she will live on in our hearts and we will celebrate her every single day till we are on this side of the world. "We know she's here protecting our family. Love, love and more love to you Mummy."

Indira Devi, who passed away in Sep, had been suffering from an illness for quite some time and had been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

