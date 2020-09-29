Image Source : FILE IMAGE Maharashtra government to set up music college in name of Lata Mangeshkar's father

A world-class government music college will be set up here in the name of renowned musician the late Deenanath Mangeshkar, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Monday. He made the announcement on the occasion of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's birthday and termed it as a gift to

her by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The melody queen, the eldest daughter of Deenanath Mangeshkar, turned 91 on Monday.

According to an official statement, the Higher and Technical Education Minister said, The MVA government has taken the decision as a birthday gift to Lata Didi on the occasion of her birthday. She will also like the decision.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 with the song "Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari…" for Marathi film "Kiti Hasaal" (1942). The 1989 Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient has sung in mpore than a thousand Hindi films and recorded in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. She has sung mainly in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese.

In 2001, she was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and has so far been the recipient of three National Film Awards, besides numerous popular awards.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage