Image Source : AMIT SHARMA/ INSTAGRAM Maharashtra government gives conditional permission for film, TV and web series shooting

The Maharashtra government has given conditional permission to resume film, television and webseries shooting in the state. There will be some new rules. Before shooting, the makers have to take peromission from the concerned department and all the cast and crew should abide by the guidelines. The decision was taken after a video conference held on Thursday night between Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, the representatives of the entertainment industry and the principal secretary of cultural affairs of Maharashtra.

Representing the industry, Chief Advisor of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Ashok Pandit, Apoorva Mehta and Madhu Bhojwani of the Producers Guild of India and Meghraj Bhosle of Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal spoke through video calls where resuming shootings and other allied functions of the media and entertainment industry were discussed.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage