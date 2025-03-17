Maharashtra Cyber Cell sends second summons to Samay Raina in India's Got Latent case Maharashtra Cyber Cell has asked Samay Raina to appear before them on March 19 to record his statement in connection with India's Got Latent show.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has served a second summons to comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina. They have asked the stand up comedian to appear before them on March 19 to record his statement in connection with India's Got Latent show. He was summoned today, on Monday to record his statement, but he did not appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Other accused, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija, have already recorded their statements.

What did Ranveer told Mumbai Police?

Ranveer Allahbadia, in his statement on February 24, confessed his mistake in front of the investigating officer. Sources quoted that the YouTuber told the police that Samay Raina is his friend and that's why he went to the show. Ranveer further said that it was his mistake to say the line which has caused controversy. The YouTuber confessed in front of the police and said that he had made a mistake. He also claimed that he didn't charge any money to go to the show. 'We are YouTubers and that's why we keep coming to each other's shows due to our friendship,' he said.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell registers cases against a total of 30 to 40 people

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell has registered a case against the YouTube show India's Got Latent. According to ANI, a case has been registered against a total of 30 to 40 people in this case. From the first episode of the show to episode 6, a case has been registered against all the people involved in it. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started and everyone will be called to record statements. Now the threat is looming over the old episodes of this show and the guests who appeared in it and preparations to take action against them have intensified. This includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Tanmay Bhat.

What is India's Got Latent controversy?

After Allahbadia's remarks about 'parents' sex' provoked uproar and prompted police action in some places, the debate broke out. Due to their provocative comments on the YouTube show India's Got Latent, Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others are facing several formal complaints throughout the nation. Allahbadia has been called in for interrogation by the Assam Police, and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell had also instructed him to show up on February 24 along with Samay Raina. Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani are among the other YouTubers mentioned in the lawsuit.

Also Read: Orry and 7 others booked for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi in Katra