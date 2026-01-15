Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, other celebs step out to vote Mumbai is witnessing a notable celebrity turnout during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were among those who arrived at polling booths to cast their votes.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra is voting in its civic elections on Thursday, January 15, covering 29 municipal corporations across the state. The spotlight is firmly on Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), largely because of its annual budget of Rs 74,400 crore. Polling is being held from 7.30 am to 5:30 pm across 893 wards and 2,869 seats, with 3.48 crore voters and 15,931 candidates in the fray statewide.

The polling day also saw several film personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sanya Malhotra, Hema Malini, and Nana Patekar, turning up to vote in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna cast their BMC votes

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna cast their votes in the BMC Elections today. After casting her vote for the BMC elections, Actress Twinkle Khanna said, "I think it gives us a sense of control, a little bit of power over the narrative, and I am voting both out of habit and hope."

Akshay Kumar said, "“Today is the BMC election and, as Mumbaikars, this is the day when we have the remote control. Therefore, all the people of Mumbai must come out and vote, rather than complaining later about things not being in good shape. Everyone should vote to elect the right people. If you want to be the real hero of Mumbai, then instead of dialogues, you should come and vote.”

Mumbai civic polls see Suniel Shetty, Gulzar, Nana Patekar at voting booths

Suniel Shetty, Gulzar, and Nana Patekar arrived to cast their votes on January 15. Patekar, who arrived from Pune after voting, told the media, "I travelled over three hours to vote because it is essential in a democracy, and will be returning immediately. I urge everyone to come out and exercise their right to vote."

The Border actor told PTI, "The experience was good, and the arrangements were well organised. Everyone should come out and vote, as this is the most important grassroots election. When your area develops, the country develops. We often blame the BMC, but they work tirelessly - even late at night. We must take responsibility for issues like garbage and pollution. Mumbai’s infrastructure is growing at an incredible pace, and public cooperation is essential. I had no confusion about whom to vote for. People vote for those who work."

Veteran poet-lyricist said, "We are rooted in our homeland, and your vote is to nurture those roots and to nurture democracy, so be sure to fulfil this duty."

Aamir Khan's family among voters

Adding to the turnout, Aamir Khan’s former wife Reena Dutta was spotted in Bandra along with their son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan, as they came together to vote.

After casting his vote, Junaid said, "Please come and vote, it is very important and everyone should come and vote."

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Aamir Khan's family arrives to cast their votes

Polling day in Mumbai sees Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Vishal Dadlani at BMC booths

After casting her vote for the BMC elections, actor and BJP MP Hema Malini told ANI, "I urge everyone to come out and vote. Just like I came this morning to vote. If you want security, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads in Mumbai, then we all have to take responsibility and vote. Only by exercising your right to vote will you be able to make Mumbai, which I believe is the best city in the world, even better. I request all the citizens of Mumbai to come and vote for the right people."

Singer-music composer Vishal Dadlani said, "Hopefully, whoever wins will hold the elections on time. This is very important for the country, for democracy. But given the state of our city in the last few days, the hope is that things will improve. I've stopped asking people to vote... What I'm seeing here is that there's hardly any public presence. There are more officials inside, it's so shameful. Every Indian should feel pain seeing this. If we don't take care of our country, if we don't take responsibility for it, then what's happening will continue to happen... First of all, the air and water should be clean, the basic necessities for human life."

"It is our right to vote, and we should come out of our houses and cast our votes. I think we should think of issues of pollution, employment, and other issues. I think the right leaders will listen to the right demands of Mumbaikars," said actor Divya Dutta.

BMC civic polls: John Abraham with parents, Tamannaah Bhatia step out to vote

Actor John Abraham was seen arriving with his parents to cast his vote, while Tamannaah Bhatia also stepped out to vote as Mumbai participated in the BMC elections.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI) John Abraham

BMC Elections 2026: All you need to know

In Mumbai alone, nearly 1,700 candidates are contesting across 227 single-member wards, with the election taking place after a delay of four years. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a combined challenge from Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav, making this a key test of their political standing after the 2022 Shiv Sena split. While Mumbai follows a single-member ward system, other municipal corporations in the state have multi-member wards. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16, as political stakes remain high.

Also read: Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections LIVE: Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur for civic polls