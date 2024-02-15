Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj files complaint against his enstranged wife Smita Ghate | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bhardwaj, who is well-known for playing the role of Shri Krishna on the popular TV show, Mahabharat, has written a letter through mail to Bhopal Police Commissioner Hari Narayanchari Mishra complaining against the IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

For the unversed, a case is already pending in the family court between Nitish Bhardwaj and his wife. In the turn of events, he has written a letter to the Police Commissioner saying that after his marriage with Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Smita Bhardwaj in 2009, he had twin daughters who are about 11 years old but now she does not allow him to meet them.

In his complaint, Nitish Bhardwaj has said that his wife does not allow him to meet his daughters, whereas he is allowed to meet his daughters by the Family Court, he has not even talked to his daughters for 4 years, India Tv journalist Anurag Amitabh reported quoting sources.

The actor has also claimed that his wife has removed the girls from the boarding school without informing him and sent them to an unknown place.

Bhopal Police Commissioner has now handed over the investigation of this high profile case to Additional CP Zone 3 Shalini Dixit.

Nitish's wife, Smita Ghate Bhardwaj, is Additional Secretary in the Welfare Department.

Nitish Bhardwaj got recognition due to the role of Shri Krishna in the serial Mahabharat. He contested the Lok Sabha elections from Jamshedpur seat in 1996 and won but when he contested the elections from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh in 1999 and had to face defeat.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt unveils trailer of crime thriller show Poacher, series to arrive on THIS platform

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi joins Adivi Sesh-starrer G2 as antagonist, says 'boarding mission'