Madhuri Dixit’s Toronto event controversy: Organisers blame delay on actor's management team

Madhuri Dixit was the talk of the Internet all through November 4 for allegedly arriving late to her Canada tour. While the actor hasn't reacted to the matter, the show's organisers have issued a statement, commenting on her delay.

Several social media users have taken to social media, claiming that what was promoted as a full-fledged concert turned out to be more of a talk session - sparking disappointment and confusion among attendees. However, several videos on the Internet show Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl dancing to her iconic songs on the stage.

How did Madhuri Dixit's show's organisers react?

Madhuri Dixit's live show, Dil Se… Madhuri in Toronto, drew flak for being a 'misleading' event. The organisers have now stepped in to share their side of the story. True Sound Live Ltd., the organisers behind the event, have issued an official statement, addressing the delay and what they called "misleading social media commentary".

“We at True Sound Live Ltd. would like to clarify the facts regarding the recent Madhuri Dixit – The Golden Girl of Bollywood show held in Toronto, following misleading social media commentary,” the statement began. It further added, “The event commenced on time with a high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol, exactly as scheduled.”

Organisers also commented on Madhuri Dixit's delay row

The organisers also commented on the reason behind Madhuri Dixit’s late appearance - something that led to a social media chatter on Tuesday. “The show’s format, as shared with Madhuri Dixit’s management, included a Q&A session at 8:30 PM followed by Madhuri’s 60-minute performance segment. However, despite our production team’s readiness and communication throughout the evening, Madhuri Dixit’s own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM. This delay was completely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd,” they said.

Further in the statement, the company reiterated that the event was carried out as planned, urging people to check video footage from the night before forming opinions. “Our company fulfilled every contractual and logistical responsibility — from staging, lighting, and sound to audience management — and maintained the event timeline as planned,” it added.

The organisers also pointed fingers at a few backstage missteps that may have added to the confusion further. “We also want to clarify that certain backstage individuals, including Shreya Gupta, were preoccupied with personal video recordings instead of supporting the artist’s timely coordination, which further added to the confusion. Attached videos clearly show Madhuri Dixit’s on-stage presence and performance, and we invite the public to view the footage and judge objectively,” the statement further read.

The organisers concluded their statement by thanking fans for their patience and cooperation. "We thank all the attendees for their support and understanding,” the statement ended on a conciliatory note.

