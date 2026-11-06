Madhuri Dixit's son Arin makes rare appearance with girlfriend Khushi at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

It was a star-studded night for Bollywood as fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party on November 5, 2026. Several celebrities attended the celebration, including Aishwarya-Abhishek, Kareena-Saif, and Akshay Kumar with his son, among others.

Among the guests who caught everyone's attention was Madhuri Dixit's son, Arin Nene, who posed for a family picture with his parents and rumoured girlfriend Khushi. Pictures and videos from the evening have since caught the attention of social media users.

Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Nene poses for family picture with girlfriend Khushi

Madhuri Dixit attended the Diwali bash with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, while their son Arin also joined them with his rumoured girlfriend, Khushi. The four posed together for a family picture at the celebration.

In the videos, Madhuri looked elegant in a pink saree. She posed for the paparazzi alongside her husband and son, while Khushi was also seen joining the family for the photographs. Take a look below:

Arin and Khushi appeared comfortable in each other's company during the celebration. The two also caught attention with their coordinated festive looks. Although Arin and Khushi have not publicly confirmed their relationship, their appearance together at the Diwali celebration has sparked curiosity about their rumoured romance.

Khushi also took to her Instagram Stories to share more glimpses of the Diwali celebration. In one of the pictures, she was seen posing with Kareena Kapoor, while another Story featured a solo picture of herself. Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KHUSSHI.UP)Screengrabs taken from Khushi's Instagram stories.

More about Arin Nene's rumoured girlfriend Khushi

Arin and Khushi have reportedly been together for some time. In May, Khushi shared pictures from their time together in the US with the caption, "#2years#bless". Arin commented on the post, "My heart", adding to the speculation about their relationship.

Khushi is active on Instagram under the username @khusshi.up, where she shares pictures from her personal and professional life. However, not much is known about her career or family background.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Suresh Triveni's comedy drama film Maa Behen alongside Tripti Dimri, Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga in key roles. Before this, she was seen in the crime thriller series Mrs Deshpande, which also featured Priyanshu Chatterjee, Siddharth Chandekar, and Diksha Juneja in key roles.

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